Berkeley County School District debuts mobile learning station

The Berkeley County School District debuted its iTOW mobile learning station Tuesday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District debuted its iTOW mobile learning station Tuesday.

The Innovative Technology on Wheels features 3-D printers, laser cutters, robotics and opportunities for students to engage through an interactive smart panel, stage and learning stations.

The district says iTOW will provide opportunities for students to collaborate with businesses and community members to make career connections.

Students will have the opportunity for hands-on experiences with problem-based learning through three primary stations: an inside workspace, a stage area and a classroom, the district says.

The iTOW was funded through a Google Community Grant. Students from Hanahan High School’s graphic arts class designed the wrap and logo.

