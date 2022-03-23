SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston representative investigating car rental companies

A local state lawmaker says he is investigating the rental car industry after he received a...
A local state lawmaker says he is investigating the rental car industry after he received a bill for more than $20,000 from the Budget-Avis rental car company.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local state lawmaker says he is investigating the rental car industry after he received a bill for more than $20,000 from the Budget-Avis rental car company.

When Charleston County State Representative Wendell Gilliard rented a car for a few days in January he never thought that he would get a bill for more than $20,000 in damages, especially since he returned the car without a scratch.

Getting nowhere with Budget-Avis officials, Gilliard reached out to contacts at the Charleston International Airport to investigate. Airport police checked the security cameras and conducted an investigation.

According to the police report, they suspected an employee had taken the car without logging it back in. Police found a number of rental cars had been reported stolen. Last month two men were arrested on 18 counts of grand larceny in connection to the crime.

Gilliard says he wants to know how many more people have been caught in this situation.

“Is this a scam going on,” Gilliard said. “These are the things I am looking into now. I’m even trying to think of a way to create a law that makes these car rentals more accountable and more responsible and take it off of the back of the customer.”

He says even if someone was arrested for the theft, the company needs to be held accountable for threatening letters sent by collection agencies.

“If anybody anywhere had insurance pay for something that they thought they had done then they better take a second look into it, is the warning that I am putting out there,” Gilliard said.

Airport police say this case is still under investigation. Budget Avis has not returned a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge

Latest News

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Slowdowns were two miles west of exit 203 near College Park Road Wednesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Traffic moving at I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
VIDEO: Roper St. Francis offering group sessions for expecting mothers
VIDEO: Roper St. Francis offering group sessions for expecting mothers
VIDEO: Lawmakers Investigate Rental Car Company
VIDEO: Lawmakers Investigate Rental Car Company