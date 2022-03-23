The Citadel pulls off walk-off win over South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Crosby Jones delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 victory over South Carolina Tuesday night inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 4, South Carolina 3

Records: The Citadel (14-6), South Carolina (10-10)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: SC leads 139-50-1

How it Happened

· The Gamecocks got on the board in the first inning as Braylen Wimmer singled with two outs and came in to score on a single from Carson Hornung.

· The Bulldogs answered back in the home-half of the inning as Dylan Costa ripped a double off the top of the wall in right. After going to third on a sacrifice bunt, Costa raced home on a wild pitch.

· Carolina regained the lead in the second on a solo homer from Colin Burgess.

· The Gamecocks added a run in the sixth inning on a passed ball on a strikeout.

· The Citadel got the run back in the bottom of the inning after Ryan McCarthy hit a solo homer over the scoreboard in right center.

· The Bulldogs started the ninth inning with back-to-back walks to Cole Simpson and McCarthy. After a balk advanced both runners, Noah Mitchell tied the game with a base hit to right.

· After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Crosby Jones got a curveball and drove in through the right side for the walk-off single.

Inside the Box Score

· The walk-off single from Crosby Jones was the second walk-off win for the Bulldogs this season. Sawyer Reeves beat Villanova with a single in the ninth on Feb. 25.

· Ryan McCarthy finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run over the scoreboard in right center.

· Pitching was the difference as the Bulldogs allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and seven strikeouts.

· Jordan Beatson started and allowed two runs and struck out three over 3.0 innings.

· George Derrick Floyd did not allow a run in 2.0 innings.

· Devin Beckley struck out two in his inning of work, while Chace Cooper allowed just one hit in a scoreless frame.

· Simon Graf and Tyler Dun (1-0) each faced the minimum in their inning of work. For Dunn, it was his first win as a Bulldog.

· Michael Braswell (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on two hits and three walks without retiring a batter.

On Deck

The Bulldogs welcome George Mason to Riley Park for a three-game series March 25-27. First pitch for the series opener is set for 5 p.m.

