Cougars Drop Tuesday Tussle to Eagles, 4-1

STATESBORO, Ga. --- The College of Charleston baseball team fell to Georgia Southern, 4-1, on Tuesday evening in midweek action at J.I. Clements Stadium despite the Cougars striking first in the opening frame.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Georgia Southern 4, College of Charleston 1

Location: Statesboro, Ga. (J.I. Clements Stadium)

Records: Charleston (12-9), Georgia Southern (14-7)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first with a run in the top of the first on an RBI double from Trotter Harlan.

Georgia Southern answered with a run of its own in the home half to even the score at 1-1.

The Eagles took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Kyler Hultgren.

The Cougars threatened in the eighth leaving the tying run at third.

Georgia Southern countered with two in the home half to extend the margin to 4-1.

KEY COUGARS

Harlan paced the Cougars with a 2-for-3 evening plating one and reaching a third time via a hit-by-pitch.

Cam Dean chipped in his fourth multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 effort.

Joseph Mershon and Harlan each made a stellar play in the field in the second and fourth innings, respectively.

Brooks Lucas struck out two in two and one-third scoreless innings of work out of the ‘pen.

Caswell Smith worked two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Junior JT Marr finished the game 1-for-3 to extend his reached base streak to 21 games to begin his CofC career.

The Cougars suffer their first loss of the season when scoring in the first inning after starting the year 9-0 in the scenario.

Georgia Southern held the Cougars to one hit in nine chances with runners on base.

NEXT UP

The Cougars return home to host preseason favorite Northeastern in a three-game series to open CAA play. First pitch for Friday’s game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

