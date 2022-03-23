SC Lottery
Cougars Drop Tuesday Tussle to Eagles, 4-1

By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. --- The College of Charleston baseball team fell to Georgia Southern, 4-1, on Tuesday evening in midweek action at J.I. Clements Stadium despite the Cougars striking first in the opening frame.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Georgia Southern 4, College of Charleston 1

Location: Statesboro, Ga. (J.I. Clements Stadium)

Records: Charleston (12-9), Georgia Southern (14-7)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars struck first with a run in the top of the first on an RBI double from Trotter Harlan.
  • Georgia Southern answered with a run of its own in the home half to even the score at 1-1.
  • The Eagles took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Kyler Hultgren.
  • The Cougars threatened in the eighth leaving the tying run at third.
  • Georgia Southern countered with two in the home half to extend the margin to 4-1.

KEY COUGARS

  • Harlan paced the Cougars with a 2-for-3 evening plating one and reaching a third time via a hit-by-pitch.
  • Cam Dean chipped in his fourth multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 effort.
  • Joseph Mershon and Harlan each made a stellar play in the field in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
  • Brooks Lucas struck out two in two and one-third scoreless innings of work out of the ‘pen.
  • Caswell Smith worked two-thirds of an inning with a strikeout.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Junior JT Marr finished the game 1-for-3 to extend his reached base streak to 21 games to begin his CofC career.
  • The Cougars suffer their first loss of the season when scoring in the first inning after starting the year 9-0 in the scenario.
  • Georgia Southern held the Cougars to one hit in nine chances with runners on base.

NEXT UP

The Cougars return home to host preseason favorite Northeastern in a three-game series to open CAA play. First pitch for Friday’s game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

