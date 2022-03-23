CSU falls at Mercer, 10-2

MACON, Ga. – Charleston Southern baseball dropped a non-conference midweek affair on the road Tuesday night, falling 10-2 to Mercer in Macon, Georgia. The contest stood as just the third road contest of the year for the Bucs, and just the second trip outside of the Palmetto State.

Charleston Southern (10-13) struck first in the contest, finding the first run in the third frame. Ajay Sczepkowski came around to score on a failed pickoff attempt back to third. The run came after Sczepkowski stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch.

Mercer (17-4) would answer right back in the home-half of the frame, getting two to take the lead. Colby Thomas started the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Antonio Brown. Treyson Hughes then gave the Bears the advantage with the second sacrifice fly of the inning, scoring Jozsef Rohrbacher.

Peyton Mills would answer right back in the next frame, hitting his second long fly of the season to knot the contest at two apiece. Mill’s solo shot was the second of the season for the infielder, both flying out over the left field fence.

The Bears would then take control of the affair from the fifth inning on, scoring in every frame from the fifth on to the eighth after not hitting in the ninth. Hughes’ single to center in the fifth scoring David Burke gave Mercer a lead they would not give up.

Mercer scratched three more in the sixth, all three coming on plays without hits. The seventh and eighth frames saw Trevor Austin and Hughes collect RBi-singles before an exclamation point two-run shot from the bat of Bill Knight made it 10-2.

Sam Massey (L, 1-1) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after coming on in the third frame and being charged with the go-ahead run. Zac Robinson got the start for the Bucs but was cleared of a decision leaving the game tied. 10 different arms threw for CSU in the effort tonight, Robinson going the longest with 2.1 innings of work.

Ryan Lobus (W, 2-1) gets credited with the win for the Bears after going the minimum five frames, surrendering just one earned on five hits and three punch outs.

UP NEXT Charleston Southern will stay on the road for its next endeavor, as the Buccaneers head to Asheville, North Carolina to take on UNC Asheville in a Big South weekender. Friday, March 25 kicks the series off with a 5:00 p.m. first pitch and is followed up by a 3:00 p.m. first pitch Saturday and a 1:00 p.m.

