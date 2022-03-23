SC Lottery
Dominion Energy accused of excessive tree cutting

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston couple is upset with Dominion Energy. They are accusing them of purposely cutting down their trees.

Clem Arsenault and his wife have lived in their home for 22 years. Arsenault says the bamboo that lines their property is historic.

“It was planted by Wilbur Spruill who is a historic entity. It’s been there for roughly 80 years without a problem, and the trimmings they’ve been giving to it were way under the wire,” Arsenault says.

Arsenault’s wife filed a complaint that last week’s trimming were too short, therefore they believe Dominion is cutting it all down.

Dominion Energy says trees and other forms of vegetation that have grown too close to overhead lines are both a fire hazard and an issue of employee and public safety.

“It certainly gives them the right to install a utility line and service it to keep things safe, but when you go beyond this area where cutting things does not protect the safety of what they are doing there is in my opinion a legal argument that they don’t have the right,” Arsenault says.

Dominion explains that the number one reason for power outages are trees, and it’s their job to keep the lights on for all their customers.

Now that the bamboo is cut the family is worried about their property.

“It’s a security asset to the home and property because people try to cut through the front yard all the time. Now they are going to try to cut through the back to come around,” Arsenault says.

The couple says they wish Dominion Energy gave them time to get a fence built , but dominion says safety was their priority. Dominion Energy says they understand the passion around trees in the low country and they encourage customers to call if they have questions regarding trees on or near their property.

The couple says they are devastated that the bamboo is gone, and they aren’t being compensated for a fence or new trees.

