Ed Conroy returning to The Citadel for 2nd run as head basketball coach

Ed Conroy has been named head coach at The Citadel for the 2nd time
Ed Conroy has been named head coach at The Citadel for the 2nd time(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ed Conroy is coming back to the Lowcountry.

The former player and head coach at The Citadel is returning to lead the Bulldogs for the 2nd time the school announced on Wednesday. An official press conference will be held Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank Gen. Walters and Mike Cappaccio for the tremendous opportunity to be the next head basketball coach at The Citadel,” Conroy said in a statement. “Ginny and I are extremely excited to return to Charleston and be a part of a city, community and institution that means so much to our family.

“I look forward to building relationships with our current team and recruiting elite cadet-student-athletes to our basketball program. I cannot wait to get to work and have the incredible privilege of representing The Citadel and Citadel Basketball again!”

“We are very excited about welcoming Ed back to The Citadel and The Citadel family,” Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio said in a statement. “Ed has had proven success at The Citadel and is very appreciative of this opportunity. I could tell from our first conversation how he felt and the drive that he had for this job, as well as his love and respect for The Citadel.

“We are looking forward to him building the program and having success in a very difficult job. As a cadet-athlete and former coach, he has a good understanding of the school and what it takes to win in the ever changing times of college athletics.”

Conroy was the head coach for the Bulldogs from 2006-2010 and led the team to one of just two 20 win seasons in program history in 2009.

The coach spent the past 2 seasons as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt and was an assistant at Minnesota before that.

Conroy left The Citadel in 2010 to become the head coach at Tulane where he spent 6 seasons.

In 10 seasons as a head coach, Conroy has gone 141-179 including going 49-76 during his time with the Bulldogs.

He takes over for Duggar Baucom who was let go last week after 7 seasons.

The Iowa native played for The Citadel from 1985-89.

