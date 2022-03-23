Fabrics company to bring more than 200 jobs to Williamsburg County

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - A textile manufacturer will establish operations in Williamsburg County in a $3.3 million investment.

Hemingway Sewing Solutions, a subsidiary of Beverly Kits, one of the largest circular knitters in the United States, will create 242 new jobs in the area, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“South Carolina’s manufacturing history is deeply rooted in the textiles industry, and we are happy that Hemingway Sewing Solutions is continuing that proud tradition,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “The 242 new jobs they are creating will make a significant and positive impact on the Williamsburg County community, and we welcome them to the South Carolina business family.”

Hemingway Sewing Solutions designs and develops fabric for a variety of markets including activewear, intimate apparel, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial and medical.

Company SEO Ron Sytz says they are excited to become a part of Williamsburg County.

“Our investment in Hemingway Sewing Solutions is extremely important as more products are reshored to the USA. Made in the USA is the best way to guarantee quality and delivery of textile products,” Sytz said.

The company will manufacture a variety of textile products for brands including Purple Mattress, Indigo and Vapor Apparel, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.

Operations are underway, and individuals interested in joining the Hemingway Sewing Solutions team should email the company, the release states.

The facility is located at 60 Apparel Drive in Hemingway.

