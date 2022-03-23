SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: RCSD releases body camera footage from deputy involved shooting

RCSD released body camera footage from Saturday's deputy involved shooting.
RCSD released body camera footage from Saturday's deputy involved shooting.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage from a deputy involved shooting. This comes after Tuesday’s release of the 9-1-1 call and the dash camera footage.

In a release the department said,

On Saturday, March, 19, 2022 deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call. On arrival they found Irvin D. Moorer-Charley with a weapon. They ordered him to drop the weapon, deployed a taser and after he charged law enforcement they shot him. The incident lasted approximately two minutes.

On Sunday Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on the incident. Wednesday the family of Charley spoke on the shooting as well.

