SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Greenville woman sentenced to more than 10 years in oxycodone conspiracy

Keowsha Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.
Keowsha Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina says evidence showed Keowsha Golden, 36, of Greenville, obtained prescription paper and then forged physician information to write prescriptions for 30-milligram oxycodone tablets.

Golden used drug addicts and people experiencing homelessness to pass the prescriptions around the Upstate and in western North Carolina, according to court evidence.

Along with fake identification documents, she provided the prescription passers with the money to pick up the prescriptions, investigators say. The oxycodone tablets were then reportedly sold at the wholesale rate of $2,800 to $3,500 per bottle.

Golden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins sentenced Golden to 130 months imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Laurens Police Department and Greenville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
The attorney representing a man who is alleged to have been “slammed” to the ground by a...
Attorney releases video of Dorchester Co. Deputy ‘slamming’ man to ground

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Green Dot hiring HVAC service and maintenance techs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Black box recovered from Chinese plane crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Poll: 58% of Americans support Judge Jackson's nomination