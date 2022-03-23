SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hilton Head promoted a new assistant town manager

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry town hired new leadership and in doing so, changed the way they operate.

Hilton Head has promoted a new assistant town manager who will bring together different departments that used to be separate to streamline communication.

“We used to have a community development department and infrastructure services,” Shawn Colin, Assistant Town Manager said.

The changes mean both of those will now report to him.

“Translation from planning to engineering to project completion or delivery of service is a much easier conversation now that we have everyone under this same umbrella,” Colin said.

The town says that will help them operate better on a variety of topics from beaches to 278, something Colin thinks will make them better than ever.

“I think the timing is perfect for us to create the next hay day of Hilton Head Island,” Colin said.

From short term vacation rental discussions to affordable housing initiatives and of course the RBC Heritage there’s a lot going on in Hilton Head over the next few months.

So, this new assistant town manager is getting thrown right into the deep end.

Of course, we’ll keep you updated with all those things and how he’s doing with them on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge