Hilton Head promoted a new assistant town manager

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry town hired new leadership and in doing so, changed the way they operate.

Hilton Head has promoted a new assistant town manager who will bring together different departments that used to be separate to streamline communication.

“We used to have a community development department and infrastructure services,” Shawn Colin, Assistant Town Manager said.

The changes mean both of those will now report to him.

“Translation from planning to engineering to project completion or delivery of service is a much easier conversation now that we have everyone under this same umbrella,” Colin said.

The town says that will help them operate better on a variety of topics from beaches to 278, something Colin thinks will make them better than ever.

“I think the timing is perfect for us to create the next hay day of Hilton Head Island,” Colin said.

From short term vacation rental discussions to affordable housing initiatives and of course the RBC Heritage there’s a lot going on in Hilton Head over the next few months.

So, this new assistant town manager is getting thrown right into the deep end.

Of course, we’ll keep you updated with all those things and how he’s doing with them on air and online.

