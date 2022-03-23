SC Lottery
Kitchen fire reported at CLT Airport, passengers evacuated away from area

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as passengers were moved away from the area Wednesday afternoon.

CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area. Officials say passengers were safely removed from the Atrium area to the concourses.

Arrivals and departure continue, but local arriving passengers are temporarily not being allowed into the Terminal at this time.

Around 3:40 p.m., officials said the fire was contained and crews were getting ready to purge the smoke. Passengers evacuated during the situation are being brought back into the Terminal.

The roadway in front of the Terminal is currently closed to traffic for emergency crews.

Viewers reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Mecklenburg EMS says they have EMS staff on site and additional units en route to the airport.

Airport officials are working with fire officials and partners to resume full service.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

