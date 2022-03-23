SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Live 5 nominated for ten Charleston City Paper - Best Of Charleston Awards

Voting Now Open
Voting Now Open(WCSC-TV)
By Katrena Callahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The final nominations are out, and voting has begun! The Charleston City Paper - Best of Charleston awards give you the chance to pick your local favorites in a multitude of categories. In 2022, there are some interesting new options such as “Best Bobba/Bubble Tea” and “Best Pet Trainer. From food, beauty, recreation, services, shopping, and more, if it’s a part of your life, there’s probably a category for it! And of course our favorite is “Politics, News and the Media”. This year, Live 5 is up for ten awards in this category. We’d love your vote!

2022 NOMINATIONS

Best Local Television Station - WCSC Live 5 News

Best Local Website - Live5News.com

Best City Paper Cover Story - Bill Sharpe Signing Off

Best Local TV Weather Forecaster - Bill Walsh

Best Local TV Weather Forecaster - Joey Sovine

Best Local TV Anchor - Lisa Weismann

Best Local TV Anchor - Michal Higdon

Best Local TV Sports Anchor - Kevin Bilodeau

Best Local Investigative Reporter - Blair Sabol

Best Local Twitter Feed - Live 5 News WCSC

VOTE HERE

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia...
Agencies searching for man who set cruiser on fire at police station
The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws