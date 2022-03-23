Lowcountry dog owners: Did your favorite dog breed make America’s 50 most popular?

NEW YORK (Stacker) - Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make.

Since Wednesday is National Puppy Day, it’s the perfect opportunity to show off your four-legged friend! Submit a photo here:

Each year, the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor.

Stacker used the American Kennel Club’s 2021 rankings, released on March 15, 2022, to compile the 100 most popular breeds out of the total 197. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn’t counted in the final tally. Still, the list includes a great variety of dogs, from tiny lap dogs and mighty hunters to prime show dogs and companions for royalty. The sheer amount of breeds that are ranked is a reminder of the diverse taste of dog owners in America, and the many different types of pups that we love.

Several obvious factors create a breed’s national popularity year in and year out: ideal size, maintenance, hypoallergenic coats, disposition, temperament, and of course name recognition. If you are owning your first dog for companionship in a city apartment, easy choices are reliable, compact French bulldogs or Boston terriers. Choosing the first family dog for small children and ample backyard space make retrievers or Labradors a traditional option.

From centuries-old dogs bred for royalty to familiar faces used in duck hunting and fox intimidating, there’s a dog out there for everyone, and if you need proof, then look no further than the 100 different breeds that complete this list of the most popular pooches.

50. Bloodhound

The exact origins of the “sleuthhound,” as the breed is sometimes called, are unknown. Bloodhounds became popular during medieval times and the “blood” part of their name means “of aristocratic blood” due to princes and other noble church members owning packs of these dogs. Bloodhounds are known for their droopy, wrinkled features and their distinct sense of smell, which can often help law enforcement locate criminals and missing persons.

49. Dalmatian

The spotted Dalmatian has been long-associated with firefighters, and for good reason. These hardworking pups used to work well with horses in the days before fire engines and would run ahead of firefighters to clear a path as they made their way to the scene. When firefighters transitioned from wagons to trucks, the breed adapted with them.

48. Chesapeake Bay retriever

Chesapeake Bay retrievers were originally used to hunt and retrieve ducks in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay. Today, the dog remains a hunting breed that is also known to be an ideal companion for people across the U.S. Chessies are generally less friendly than Labrador or golden retrievers, and are best-suited to those with a commanding presence who prefer a protective hunting companion over an obedient pet.

47. Bichon frise

Bichons frises love to be the center of attention. They are highly trainable and easily perform new and exciting tricks. In fact, this breed’s knack for entertaining originally earned it a spot in the circus. Today, the breed is considered the ultimate companion thanks to its cheerful demeanor and cloud-like white fur coat that makes the dog resemble a child’s toy. Because of their exceptional affection, these dogs are also prone to separation anxiety if left alone for long periods of time and heartbreak if subjected to scoldings or harsh training.

46. West Highland white terrier

Although small in size and quite cuddly-looking, West Highland white terriers have very high energy levels and are unlikely to settle for being someone’s lap dog. Commonly called Westies, the dog was originally bred in Scotland to hunt foxes, badgers, otters, and rats. A West Highland white terrier has long served as the mascot for the Caesar Pet Food company, while the breed has most recently been prominently featured in the 2018 comedy “Game Night” starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

45. Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are known to be sweet-tempered with watchful eyes. Perhaps that is why author J.M. Barrie chose one to be the nursemaid dog Nana for Wendy John and Michael in “Peter Pan”—just one of many representations of the breed in pop culture. Newfoundlands were originally bred as working dogs, pulling nets out of the water and hauling wood from the forest for their working-class owners. They have since earned their place in the home, enjoying a slower lifestyle with the occasional physical activity, especially swimming.

44. Portuguese water dog

The most famous Portuguese water dog owners in recent history are the Obamas. The family’s pups, Bo and Sunny, no doubt contributed to the breed’s 2016 spike in popularity.

43. English cocker spaniel

During a period from the 1930s until the 1950s, the English cocker spaniel was the most beloved dog breed in America. While they’ve never quite reached that level of popularity again, these sweet animals remain a favorite among pet owners.

42. Shiba inu

The shiba inu (Japanese for “brushwood dog”) is a very independent breed. Because of this, the dogs are next to impossible to train; however, what they lack in obedience they make up for in loyalty. After the 2004 Chūetsu earthquake, a shiba inu helped rescue workers locate her elderly owner who had been trapped beneath the rubble. The ordeal was adapted into a movie called “A Tale of Mari and Three Puppies.” Shiba inus are also known to frequently groom themselves similarly to cats, and emit piercing screams when they are unhappy or afraid.

41. Rhodesian ridgeback

Rhodesian ridgebacks are most easily recognized by the naturally occurring ridge found along their spines, for which they have been dubbed “the dog with a snake on its back.” This breed has also been commonly referred to as “African lion hound,” thanks to the dog’s history of distracting lions for big-game hunters in Africa. Rhodesian ridgebacks need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to satisfy their active, energetic, and protective instincts.

40. Weimaraner

Weimaraners are said to have been developed by German aristocrats who crossbred bloodhounds with German and French hunting dogs. Once used in big-game hunts tracking bears, deer, mountain lions, and wolves, Weimaraners have since evolved into canine sidekicks that want to be with their owners all of the time. Because of this shadowing characteristic, the dogs earned the nickname “gray ghosts.” Weimeraners’ hunting instincts have not completely disappeared, as the dogs are still happy to chase and kill anything resembling small prey—including mice, birds, cats, and even small dogs.

39. Maltese

Maltese have been around through the ages. Its exact origin is unknown, but the breed is believed to have been developed in the Ilse of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea and representations of it have shown up in early Greek, Roman, and Egyptian cultures. Typically weighing less than 7 pounds, Maltese are known for their long white coats that give them an elegant appearance. This, paired with the dog’s uncanny athleticism, make this breed a favorite at show competitions.

38. Collie

Known for their sheep-herding abilities and outstanding loyalty, collies are considered to be very compassionate, intelligent dogs. This breed is easy to train, protective of its family, and excellent with children. Although there have been many Collies featured in pop culture over the years, the most recognizable one is Lassie, a canine character that has been the subject of multiple television series and major motion pictures (and one of only a few animal actors to have its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame).

37. Chihuahua

The Chihuahuas is much more than Taco Bell’s former spokesdog. These small dogs have very big personalities and perhaps even bigger hearts. Chihuahuas develop exceptionally strong bonds with their owners, a quality that has contributed to the phenomenon of young women carrying the breed around in their purse wherever they go. Standing between 6 and 9 inches tall and weighing between 3 and 6 pounds Chihuahuas are naive about their small stature and are considered to be one of the world’s best watchdogs thanks to their alertness and proclivity to bark at suspicious activity.

36. Belgian malinois

Most commonly associated with police work, the Belgian malinois is known for its exceptional tracking abilities. These dogs can detect odors, hunt down suspects, and find injured persons in search and rescue missions better than most other breeds. Because of this, these dogs are used by the U.S. Secret Service to guard the White House grounds. The breed’s popularity rose after one appeared in the 2015 family film “Max,” but it is important to remember that these dogs require plenty of stimulation and exercise or they may develop destructive and neurotic behaviors.

35. Mastiff

Mastiffs are descendants of ancient Molossers, which are said to have originated in Tibet or northern India where they were used to guard flocks against predators. Mastiffs are considered to be the largest breed in the world, standing about 30 inches tall and weighing 120 to 230 pounds. A 342-pound mastiff named Zorba earned his status as the world’s heaviest dog, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Although their massive size makes them immediately intimidating, these dogs are surprisingly patient and affectionate, just as the kids in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” discovered.

34. Basset hound

Basset hounds’ most recognizable trait is a toss-up between their droopy puppy dog eyes and ear-piercing howls. The breed is also known for its keen sense of smell, second only to bloodhounds. Basset hounds have been frequently featured in pop culture, including several Walt Disney animated films and an array of television series such as “The People’s Choice,” “Columbo,” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

33. Pug

Pugs’ history goes back 2,000 years when they were developed to serve as refined pets for emperors of China. These dogs are clowns at heart and love to be the center of attention, which is not hard to pull off thanks to their big eyes, wrinkly face, curly tails, and tongues that often stick out for all the world to see. Pugs snort, snore, and wheeze, and cannot tolerate high heat or extreme exercise.

32. Vizsla

Vizslas were initially introduced to the U.S. in 1950 when one was smuggled out of Communist Hungary. They were first used as hunting dogs by Magyar hordes before being bred to serve as pointers and retrievers for Hungarian nobles. They have since earned the nickname “Velcro vizslas” due to their desire to stay close to their owner. Vizslas are very active dogs with a strong sense of smell, qualities that have made them great at competitions drug-detection and search-and-rescue.

31. Border collie

Border collies such as the one featured in the family film “Babe” and its sequel “Babe 2: Pig in the City” originated in the hilly border country between Scotland and England. Their trademark “herding eye” made them excellent for controlling flocks of sheep, a task for which they are still commonly used today. In addition to sheep herding, border collies are great competitors in agility, flyball, flying disc, and other dog sports. Border collies are ideal fits for owners with active lifestyles.

30. Miniature American shepherd

Miniature American shepherds resemble Australian shepherds, just on a smaller scale. Whereas their larger counterparts measure about 18 to 23 inches tall at the shoulder, miniature American shepherds stand 14 to 18 inches tall. These dogs were selectively bred in the 1960s from small Australian shepherds in the U.S. rodeo circuit to further reduce their size. Their small size and intelligence make them popular picks for travelers and those who frequent livestock shows—especially for their portability and reliability in herding.

29. Cocker spaniel

Contrary to what Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” would have you believe, cocker spaniels do not and should not eat spaghetti. Easily identified by their big puppy dog eyes and their long, lush ears, cocker spaniels are the American Kennel Club’s smallest sporting spaniel and stand at just 14 or 15 inches tall at the shoulder. They are also exceptionally easy to train and very affectionate companions that are gentle with children, the elderly, and other pets. It is important to remember that in addition to being lovers, cocker spaniels are also hunters—and very athletic ones at that.

28. Shetland sheepdog

Shetland sheepdogs were once described as miniature collies since they resemble that breed, albeit on a smaller scale, although they come in a variety of unique markings. Commonly called Shelties, Shetland sheepdogs originated in the Shetland Islands, which is also where Shetland ponies and Shetland sheep got their start. These dogs integrate very well into families, but can be wary of strangers and therefore have been known to be loud barkers. These qualities make Shetland sheepdogs excellent watchdogs.

27. Brittany

Brittanys get their name from the area where they were developed hundreds of years ago: the westernmost region of France. They are primarily bird dogs, hunting anything and everything covered in feathers. Brittanys tend to be hyperactive, and are therefore best paired with owners who can match their boundless energy with plenty of physical stimulation. Their exceptional exuberance also makes Brittanys quality companions for children—albeit only those who are big enough to not get trampled by the dog during one of its bursts of enthusiasm.

26. English springer spaniel

The English springer spaniel’s name is derived from the way in which the dog “springs” at game to flush it out for hunters. These dogs are typically bred as either hunting dogs or show dogs, but never both. One thing they all excel at, though, is pleasing their owners and becoming valuable members of a family—including those with children and other pets. These dogs cannot resist a long walk, friendly game of fetch, swimming, or anything else that provides them some quality time with their people.

25. Havanese

Havanese’ name is derived from Havana, the capital city of Cuba where the breed began in the 1800s, as a lapdog for aristocrats and wealthy planters. This history of pampering has imprinted upon the breed a reputation for being spoiled rotten, as these house dogs stick to their owners like glue, crave lots of attention, and become anxious if left alone for too long or exiled to the backyard. However, this also makes Havanese people pleasers that are easy to train and teach agility tricks.

24. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are popular among celebrities and are descendants of full-size sled dogs, which likely explains their excessive energy level. In addition to featuring the vigor of a big, athletic dog, this breed is rarely intimidated by strangers and other animals.

23. Boston terrier

Boston terriers’ roots are said to begin in England, where someone crossbred a bulldog with the now-extinct white English terrier for the purpose of pit fighting. That dog, which was sold to an American and brought in the late 1800s to Boston, Massachusetts, is believed to be the common ancestor of all true Boston terriers. Despite these origins, the breed would rather show affection than aggression. The dog’s black-and-white, tuxedo-like pattern—paired with its great manners—have earned the breed the nickname, “The American gentleman.”

22. Shih tzu

Translated from Chinese to English as “lion dog,” shih tzus were originally bred in China to serve as lapdogs for royalty. Centuries later they have not forgotten their pampered roots. Shih tzus live for naps on the laps of their owners. This breed is among the friendliest in the world, constantly showing affection and always eager to make new friends of the two- and four-foot variety.

21. Cane corso

Also known as Italian mastiffs, the cane corso was originally bred as a guard dog that could also hunt wild boar. Usually standing at least 28 inches tall and weighing more than 100 pounds, the muscular appearance of this dog may be in and of itself enough to ward off intruders. Cane corsos do not typically demonstrate their affection for their owners or their families through requests for attention or touch—they communicate their love through “woo woo woo” sounds and snorts.

20. Bernese mountain dog

Bernese mountain dogs are originally working dogs from Swiss farmlands, where they were bred to herd cattle and pull carts. Sometimes referred to as “Berners,” these dogs have been known to pull up to 10 times their body weight. Bernese mountain dogs tend to become very attached to their owners (especially children) and can express a great deal of affection. For that reason, these dogs make excellent therapy dogs. Because of their large size and hauling capabilities, Bernese mountain dogs make ideal companions for hikers as they don’t mind pulling the extra weight of a backpack or other supplies.

19. Siberian husky

Siberian huskies were originally developed by the Chukchi people in Siberia as a working dog to pull heavy sleds over long distances. They were introduced to the U.S. in the early 1900s when they began to compete in Alaskan sled races, and have since been featured in films like “Snow Dogs” and “Eight Below.” Siberian huskies are pack dogs that are particularly independent and difficult to train, but still very affectionate. It is especially important to have a properly fenced backyard for this breed, as Siberian huskies are highly athletic and known to be serial escape artists.

18. Miniature schnauzer

Miniature schnauzers are possibly most recognizable for their bushy beards and eyebrows, features that protect their faces from the vermin they were originally bred to hunt. These dogs still perform pest-control duties and are instinctively curious about mice, gerbils, and even small birds—so they may not be the best dog for families with small pets.

17. Great Dane

Possibly best known for their fictional counterparts Scooby-Doo and Marmaduke, this giant breed’s physical size is matched only by the size of its heart. Commonly standing as tall as 32 inches at the shoulder, Great Danes are often referred to as the “Apollo of dogs.” They are gentle giants with very affectionate personalities who sometimes seem to be oblivious about their size as they enjoy cuddling up on owners’ laps. However, while Great Danes are tender to their family members and other friendly individuals, these dogs will not hesitate to protect loved ones if the need arises.

16. Doberman pinscher

Doberman pinschers have a reputation for being sleek guard dogs, especially in films like “Hugo,” “Resident Evil,” and “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.” They were originally bred to be such in Germany during the late 19th century. That said, these dogs have proven themselves to be much more than the sinister attack dogs that pop culture continues to portray them as. While it is true they remain great guard dogs, they never look for trouble on their own and typically only attack when defending their family from perceived threats. Dobies are actually very loving companions who view themselves as their families’ protectors.

15. Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Cavalier King Charles spaniels were named in honor of King Charles I and his son, King Charles II, European nobility who were especially fond of toy spaniels. Standing 12 to 13 inches tall and weighing just 13 to 18 pounds, these spaniels are one of the larger toy breeds—not that this fact stops them from wanting to cuddle up on their owners’ laps.

14. Boxer

Boxers are probably best known for their wrinkled worrisome faces. Don’t let those sad expressions fool you—these dogs are exceptionally playful and full of energy. These qualities have earned boxers the honor of being occasionally called the “Peter Pan of dogs,” an especially appropriate title since they have one of the longest puppyhoods in the world and do not reach maturity until they turn 3.

13. Yorkshire terrier

Yorkshire terriers are descendants of dogs that were used to hunt rats in coal mines, textile mills, and factories of England during the Industrial Revolution. Today, Yorkshire terriers’ beautiful, floor-length silky coats have made the dogs favorites among fashionistas. It’s important to note that Yorkshire terriers have short tempers and tend to nip when anxious or annoyed.

12. Australian shepherd

Contrary to what their name suggests, Australian shepherds originated in the U.S. during the 1840s. Nicknamed “Aussies,” these shepherds are among the smartest and most loyal of any dog breed. It is not uncommon for Australian shepherds to outsmart their owners, so it is best to keep the minds of these dogs occupied with various household tasks like bringing in the newspaper. Aussies are also one of the most versatile dog breeds in the world, excelling at herding, obedience, agility, and even rodeo events.

11. Pembroke Welsh corgi

Do not allow the Pembroke Welsh corgis’ short legs fool you—they are one of the most effective herding dogs in the world. But while they have proven themselves to be hard workers, these dogs are also extremely affectionate and outgoing, with regal personalities that lend themselves to pampering.

10. Dachshund

Dachshunds have many nicknames including “wiener dog,” but their name actually translates from German to English as “badger dog.” That’s because this breed originated more than 300 years ago to hunt badgers (and even fight them to the death). Their incredible sense of smell, paired with their short legs and long bodies, made these hounds the perfect little exterminators of burrowing critters.

9. German shorthaired pointer

German shorthaired pointers were originally bred in Germany during the late 1800s as a dog that would instinctively perform a variety of hunting-related duties. The breed’s name is partially derived from the arrow-like stance the dog exhibits while locating prey. German shorthaired pointers’ high energy makes them good company for long hikes, while their strong work ethic and desire to please make them all-around excellent additions to any family.

8. Rottweiler

Rottweilers have a history of being quite the hard-working dogs. Originally bred in Germany to drive cattle to butchers and pull carts filled with meat, Rottweilers were later used as police dogs before eventually settling into their current jobs as very reliable guard dogs. They have an uncanny natural instinct to protect their owners, families, and homes, and have therefore earned a reputation for being aggressive and ferocious in their defense methods. But when properly trained and socialized, Rottweilers can be quite loveable and even forget that they are entirely too big to be lap dogs.

7. Beagle

The beagle is said to have been derived from an old French word that translates into English as “gaped throat.” That is likely because beagles bark, howl, and bay—especially when their uncanny sense of smell picks up something that intrigues them. Their noses have about 220 million scent receptors, which is exponentially more than humans’ roughly 5 million scent receptors.

6. Bulldog

Much like the one featured in the 2002 comedy “Van Wilder,” bulldogs tend to be quite flatulent. Originally bred to fight bulls for sport, this breed has made a place for itself in homes where they can essentially be couch potatoes and a constant source of amusement for families.

5. Poodle

Originating in Germany as duck retrievers, poodles have since earned a reputation of royalty due to their success at show competitions and meticulous hairdos. While many poodles live relatively luxurious lives and develop superiority complexes as the alpha of a family, poodles are also extremely intelligent and capable of learning a variety of tasks and tricks.

4. German shepherd

The German shepherd may be the most versatile dog breed, as it has made a name for itself in a variety of industries including law enforcement, the military, search and rescue, herding, and drug detection. These dogs tend to become very attached to their owners and are therefore affectionate and prone to separation anxiety if left alone for long periods of time.

3. Golden retriever

Golden retrievers may very well be the all-American dog, especially if you consider their frequent appearances in movies like “Air Bud” and television series like “Full House.” But before coming to the U.S., golden retrievers were bred in Scotland for the purpose of retrieving game for hunters. While they can certainly still perform those duties, golden retrievers are now more prone to retrieving their owner’s newspapers and slippers. Goldens are exceptionally easy to train, but are among the least effective guard dogs out there thanks to their highly affectionate instincts.

2. French bulldog

French bulldogs’ trademark feature is their erect bat ears, but this breed has a lot more going for it than its bulldog-like face in miniature size. This dog is among the most affectionate of breeds, although its attachment issues can manifest as possessiveness. It’s imperative to socialize this breed as much as possible.

1. Labrador retriever

Labrador retrievers originally hail from Newfoundland, where they were bred to be waterdogs that could help hunters retrieve ducks and fishermen pull in nets. Their “otter tails” assist them with these tasks by acting as powerful rutters. This breed is one of the most frequently portrayed dogs in movies and on television, with appearances ranging from “Family Guy” and “Lost” to “Old Yeller” and “Marley and Me.” The breed was also the first to grace the cover of Life magazine and a U.S. postage stamp.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.