SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 25 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Scott Norman Christner, 59, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct...
Scott Norman Christner, 59, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced that a Seneca man was convicted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday.

Scott Norman Christner, 59, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Law enforcement says they were notified by a middle school after an anonymous caller reported that a 5th grader had disclosed being sexually abused. The report alleged that Christner assaulted the victim several times when she was 8 years old.

Christner was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Wilson said he commends the thorough investigation by Seneca Police Chief Casey Bowling and the work of investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge

Latest News

The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
Kitchen fire reported at CLT Airport, passengers evacuated away from area
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head promoted a new assistant town manager
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Roper St. Francis on new omicron subvariant