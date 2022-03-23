SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway Police officer...
GRAPHIC: Attorneys release police video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Woman loses both arms after vicious dog attack in Upstate

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Only on FOX: Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
Anne Neuberger, the White House’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging...
FBI sees growing Russian hacker interest in US energy firms