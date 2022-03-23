SC Lottery
Police investigating fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says an investigation is underway following a fatal Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 26.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning on the southbound side of the Ravenel Bridge near the I-26 west exit ramp.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says a Toyota SUV drifted across lanes, struck a concrete divider and a Dodge SUV.

The 73-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, Wolfsen says.

A man and woman in the Dodge suffered broken bones and were transported to the hospital and later released, Wolfsen says.

Officers say all lanes on the bridge were closed until 11:10 a.m. Tuesday morning due to the crash and subsequent crashes while evidence was gathered and processed.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact their traffic division at 843-965-4084.

