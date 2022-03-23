SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge

Latest News

The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
CLT Airport officials say the kitchen fire was in the Atrium area.
Kitchen fire reported at CLT Airport, passengers evacuated away from area
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps