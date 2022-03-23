Roper St. Francis offering group sessions for expecting mothers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis is giving expecting moms an opportunity to spend time with an OBGYN and other pregnant women.

Dr. Joyce Noriega, an OBGYN at the Women and Children’s Center, says the group sessions are longer than a regular visit, so women can take advantage of that time with the medical provider as well as learn from other soon-to-be moms.

Women can ask questions, share experiences and get answers, all while building a support system.

“So it allows them to have a longer prenatal visit,” Noriega said. “We added education, more time with other moms and you know, hopefully, community building. In these times with COVID making us also isolated and lonely, this is one way to connect.”

No matter who your primary care doctor is at Roper St. Francis, Noriega says you can call the Women and Children’s Center and ask to join a centering group.

“So, it’s not limited to my patients,” Noriega said. “Any patient in the practice can participate in just these sessions and then go back to their doctor to have them deliver the baby.”

Noriega says while the program is new to the hospital, it’s not a new concept, and she is excited to offer the opportunity to patients.

Noriega is also bi-lingual and says Spanish speakers are welcome to groups.

