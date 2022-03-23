SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Holly Hill mother is searching for a good Samaritan who made an anonymous 911 call after a car crash injured her daughter.

Meagan Kloes, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 crash on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville. Kloes was crushed by her car for hours until a man noticed the vehicle and called 911.

That anonymous call changed everything for Kloes, her mother, Robin, said.

Robin Kloes said her daughter was pinned underneath her car in freezing rain for between five to seven hours after being ejected from the car.

A doctor told Robin that Meagan would have died if she had been left there for about 15 more minutes.

The 22-year-old spent eight days in a coma and 38 days in the hospital receiving treatment for crush trauma and a traumatic brain injury.

Robin Kloes said she wants to find the man who called 911 to thank them and give them a big hug.

Meanwhile, her daughter is now undergoing vigorous physical and occupational therapy, learning how to live life all over again.

