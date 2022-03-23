SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life

A Holly Hill mother is searching for a man whose anonymous call to 911 after a car crash saved her daughter's life.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Holly Hill mother is searching for a good Samaritan who made an anonymous 911 call after a car crash injured her daughter.

Meagan Kloes, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 crash on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville. Kloes was crushed by her car for hours until a man noticed the vehicle and called 911.

That anonymous call changed everything for Kloes, her mother, Robin, said.

Robin Kloes said her daughter was pinned underneath her car in freezing rain for between five to seven hours after being ejected from the car.

A doctor told Robin that Meagan would have died if she had been left there for about 15 more minutes.

The 22-year-old spent eight days in a coma and 38 days in the hospital receiving treatment for crush trauma and a traumatic brain injury.

Robin Kloes said she wants to find the man who called 911 to thank them and give them a big hug.

Meanwhile, her daughter is now undergoing vigorous physical and occupational therapy, learning how to live life all over again.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws
A family in Mt. Pleasant is accusing the town of stealing land that has been in their family...
Family accuses Town of Mount Pleasant of stealing their land
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify this vehicle recorded in...
Deputies release images in fatal hit and run investigation
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge

Latest News

A North Charleston couple is upset with Dominion Energy. They are accusing them of purposely...
Dominion Energy accused of excessive tree cutting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner's office identifies victim of Ravenel Bridge crash
It’s two miles west of exit 203 near College Park Road.
FIRST ALERT: Slowdowns at I-26 eastbound near College Park Road
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge