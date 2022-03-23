SC Lottery
SC State releases 2022 football schedule

South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a 1-year extension on Wednesday
South Carolina State gave head football coach Buddy Pough a 1-year extension on Wednesday
By SC State Athletics
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, SC—The 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl HBCU National Champion South Carolina State Bulldogs will play an 11-game schedule during the 2022 fall campaign, the university announced Wednesday (March, 23rd).

Bulldog New & Renewal Season tickets will go on sale Monday, March 28th at 9 a.m. Please stay tuned for more information to come.

The Bulldog slate includes six road games and five home contests at Oliver. C. Dawson/Willie Jeffries Field. Two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents are on the schedule, along with four non-conference contests, and five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups.

SC State will open the season on the road with four straight non-conference games, beginning in the sunshine state with AAC foe Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. at the “Bounce House”, on Thursday Sept.1st, followed by a trip back against former league rival Bethune-Cookman on Sept.10th in Daytona, Fla.

The Bulldogs will have a bye week on Sept 17th, before their next stop at North Carolina A&T State on Sept.24th inside Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, NC, then a return home to Palmetto State features a showdown with SEC opponent South Carolina on Oct. 1st in Columbia, SC at Williams Brice Stadium.

Pough and the Bulldogs return home for their home-opener and three straight games in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium hosting the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct.8th, Virginia-Lynchburg on Oct. 15th (HOMECOMING 2022),before opening up Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play versus North Carolina Central on Oct. 22nd, in Orangeburg, SC.

The back-to-back MEAC Champions & 2021 National Black Champions, hit the road once again for a journey to Baltimore, MD to take on Morgan State on Oct. 29th, before returning home to host Delaware State on Nov.5th.

A trip to the nation’s capital to take on Howard is set for Nov.12 in Washington, DC, before the regular season ends at home for a season-finale with Norfolk State on Nov. 19th.

South Carolina State is coming off a historic season, capturing its first ever Cricket Celebration Bowl victory, 18th Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship and fifth HBCU National Championship.

Head coach Buddy Pough, the school All-Time Winningest Coach in School History is entering his 21st season with a 143-80 overall, 109-38 MEAC worksheet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

