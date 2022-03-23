Showers and storms possible today!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system is moving across the Southeast and will bring potential for rain and storms for the rest of the day. Cloud cover will continue increase for the rest of the afternoon, scattered showers and even a few storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds possible. The best chance of rain will move through this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. This front will move through overnight but stall out near the coast tomorrow. This means more clouds, rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday. Highs will be near 70 degrees. The front will finally move away on Friday leading to sunshine for Friday and the weekend. A cold front will slide through on Saturday bringing slightly cooler weather for the end of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with morning lows near 40 degrees by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 78, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 70, Low 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 47.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 42.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 67, Low 44.

