Working Wednesdays: Green Dot hiring HVAC service and maintenance techs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A heating and air company that serves homes and businesses in the Lowcountry and Wilmington, NC is growing and hiring.

Green Dot Heating and Air serves more than 20,000 customers, specializing in residential and commercial HVAC services. The company replaces and maintains heating and cooling systems, as well as designs new ductwork, provide solutions to improving indoor air quality, and assists in custom home projects.

Current openings include beginner maintenance technicians, to skilled service technicians. The income range is $50,000 to $90,000. Beginner to skilled installation leads and helpers are also needed. The income range is $35,000 to $70,000. Training is provided. To apply, click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.