Burton Fire District looks to increase medical capabilities as violent crime rises

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Burton Fire District say they have been working to increase its emergency medical service capabilities given the rise in violent crimes.

The district cited a Wednesday night incident on Millage Village Road which they reported as the eighth shooting/stabbing emergency crews have responded to in 2022 which they reported as an increase from only three similar events during the same time period last year.

“Seeing the increase in the need for more advanced medical care in rural areas of the county, the Burton Fire District has been working to increase its emergency medical service capability by increasing the number of Advanced EMTs and advanced medically equipped fire apparatus, to allow for more care on scene,” district officials said in a statement.

According to a report, so far in 2022, Burton paramedics, EMTs, and advanced EMTs have been challenged with eight shootings/stabbings and 11 cardiac arrests, which is a 55% increase for both respectively during the same time period last year.

“Burton fire officials state that in a life-threatening emergency seconds count, but professional responders are still minutes away, and in rural areas of Beaufort County protected by the district, the distance to the hospital only adds more time,” officials said.

“So, in combination with their Immediate Responder program, which involves teaching citizens CPR and the treatment of critical bleeding, and their advanced emergency medical program, when firefighters arrive on scene, those who are seriously injured or ill will have had immediate treatment started by bystanders, and firefighters can then continue that by the providing advanced care,” district officials said.

The fire district released the following additional information:

Burton fire officials recount times when shooting victims have been driven to one of their fire stations with untreated life-threatening bleeding, or responded to a person in cardiac arrest and no CPR had been started.

“An adult can bleed to death in five to ten minutes, a child in half that time. Every minute a person in cardiac arrest goes without care, their chances of survival decrease by 10%,” stated Burton Fire District Medical Training Officer Captain Danielle Van Dam. “Starting treatment immediately by bystanders, and getting advanced care to their side as quickly as possible, is our goal.”

The Burton Fire District provides this training for individuals, families, businesses, and social groups upon request. To arrange a class for your group, email safetyed@burtonfd.org, or schedule a CPR class at www.burtoncpr.org.

In 2017, as part of their overall Immediate Responder public outreach program, and in response to the increase in school shootings, the fire district also started the JACOB Kit program, which involves teaching bystanders how to immediately treat critical bleeding, along with placing bleeding control kits in the community.

