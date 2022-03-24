SC Lottery
Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System has begun the first of a three-year series of water and sewer rate increases. The funds will go toward needed improvements, and continued operation and maintenance of water and sewer systems.

A typical customer living inside Charleston will see a $0.15 per day increase for water and sewer services.

The Charleston Water System says rate increases match inflation projections and keep up with rising market prices for goods and services needed to maintain their systems.

Mika Saia, with the Charleston Water System, says the rate increases are necessary to protect public health and the environment, otherwise everyday life could be compromised.

“Our staff and our board of commissioners work tirelessly every year when the budget comes around and we do everything we can to make sure we keep the prices as low as possible,” Saia says.

Phillip Burke, a West Ashley resident, says he doesn’t mind the increase if it’s done with the right intentions.

“It’s clearly important that we have high quality water, and I think it’s important for the people involved to be able to function,” Burke says.

The current rate increase is set for the next three years.

“We’ve done a projection to make sure that is the absolute minimum to require to operate our utility and hopefully it’s affordable for our customers,” Saia says.

The Charleston Water System says rate schedules are available at www.CharlestonWater.com

