City of Charleston proposes plan for new pump station and community space

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a meeting Wednesday night held by Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review, there were several discussions about future projects and improvements to different structures in the city.

One of these improvements includes the concept of a new storm water pump station, which the board says this pump station could also be a space for the community to enjoy.

When you think of a water pump station, you probably think of a utility space with a bunch of pipes and machinery, but what if the area also had a pond, benches and nice scenery? That’s the idea behind this new concept up for further approval by the board.

Members of Charleston’s stormwater management team are focused on the intersection of King and Meeting streets in downtown Charleston.

Stormwater experts said this area is the lowest point of the peninsula where water drains out, which creates severe flooding not only during hurricanes but also during regular periods of rain.

Organizers said this new concept, which will be brought back up to the board in the future, is complex because they’re hoping to build a new pump station, which doesn’t necessarily look like one.

Designers said they want to turn this infrastructure improvement into an urban design project for the community, while also avoiding major flooding in that area.

“We decided to make it more of a place people can enjoy whether they go there to sit and read a book or drive by and see it on a regular basis. There’s no point in doing something in the city of Charleston and not make it beautiful,” said Bill Eubanks, Director of Planning and Landscape Architecture with SGANW.

For this plan, organizers of this concept said they looked at bigger cities like Chicago and Seattle, which already have similar designs for pump stations like this one.

Designers with the city said this new pump station and community area, if it gets full approval, would be a multi-million dollar project.

Another topic discussed in Wednesday’s meeting was the plan for improvements to be made to the Mother Emanuel Church downtown by adding new iron fencing, benches at the survival garden and new pavement in the memorial courtyard.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.