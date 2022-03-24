Colleton Medical Center lifting some visitor restrictions

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Beginning Friday, Colleton Medical Center says certain visitor restrictions will be lifted.

Officials say, with the exception of their ICU and labor and delivery units, all age restrictions have been lifted. Previously, visitors were limited to those who were 18 years old or older.

During visitation, the hospital is allowing two visitors at a time for non-isolation patients. Patients in isolation will be allowed one visitor at a time.

ICU and labor and delivery guests are limited to ages 15 and older unless they are immediate family members. Labor and delivery patients will be limited to two guests during delivery but will be allowed more visitors afterward though they will still be limited to two at a time.

Outpatient and emergency department patients are now allowed two visitors during their stay.

“We are thankful that our COVID-19 cases have decreased to a point that we can safely extend our

visitation policy,” Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO, said. “The mask mandate for visitors and

staff will remain in place for the safety of our patients and staff. We appreciate the patience of our

community throughout the pandemic and will continue to care for their loved ones like family.”

Officials say visitation hours will remain the same and visitors will still be required to check-in at the main entrance and wear a mask while inside.

Main visitation hours at the hospital are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekends.

Visitation hours for behavioral health patients are 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10-11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekends. All behavioral health visitors must provide the patient’s name and corresponding 4-digit code

