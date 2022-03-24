SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia...
Agencies searching for man who set cruiser on fire at police station
The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws

Latest News

As part of the City of Charleston’s renovation of the Low Battery Sea Wall project, parking was...
Downtown Charleston employees want cheaper places to park
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
The Charleston Water System says rate increases match inflation projections and keep up with...
Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation