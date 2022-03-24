Deputies searching for owners of loose goats in Chesterfield County
The sheriff’s office said they want the goats ‘BAAAAAACK’ to their pasture.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - A group of goats wandered away from home Thursday afternoon, prompting a social media plea to the owners to bring them back.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of at least five goats lying down and walking around an area industrial park, seemingly unbothered by the photographer.
“We want to get them ‘BAAAAAACK’ to their pasture!” the department posted on their Facebook page.
Anyone with missing goats should call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101.
