DHEC: 8,400 total flu cases in SC this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Health Department reported 225 lab-confirmed cases of the flu this week.

“South Carolina reported sporadic flu activity with 1 county above the state baseline,” DHEC said on Twitter.

DHEC says there have been 8,400 total flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 flu season.

