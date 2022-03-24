SC Lottery
Donating blood can help save lives here and in Ukraine

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about 600 people donated last week, The Blood Connection is offering another opportunity to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For every person who donates on March 24 and 25, The Blood Connection will donate $5 to United Help Ukraine, a non-profit helping those affected by the war.

In addition, there are several incentives for donors. Each person donating will receive a $20 e-gift and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

The organization says you can also donate your e-giftcard back to United Help Ukraine:

United Help Ukraine is a volunteer based non-profit organization focused on helping Ukrainian citizens in need.  Their efforts focus on four areas: medical supplies; personal protective, medical, and survival equipment; humanitarian aid; and raising awareness.  The organization collects both physical and monetary donations, and distributes those to people displaced within Ukraine, people of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, and families of those wounded or killed during the crisis in Ukraine.

The Blood Connection’s incentives are only available at their North Charleston location at:

5780 Core Rd.

North Charleston, SC 29406

To find a center and hours, go to thebloodconnection.org/centers or call 864-255-5000.  The organization says appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome until 7 pm.

