Dorchester District 2 holds final superintendent candidate meet and greet

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two held its final meet and greet for their third superintendent candidate, Dr. William Robbins.

This is last of three meet and greets where the community had the opportunity to get to know each candidate and decide who they’d best like to replace current superintendent Joe Pye, who’s been working in education for 52 years.

“It’s a one-shot deal to get into the district and try to get to know some people and see what challenges and what hopes they have,” Dr. Robbins says. “What dreams they have for the future. [I] try to just take mental notes in my head.”

Dr. Robbins has served as Superintendent of Kershaw County School District since 2018, the district says. He took the same role at 4 other school districts across the country, each for at least three years.

In addition to this, DD2 says he has served as a principal, assistant principal, athletic trainer and classroom teacher.

Her currently serves as a Colonel in the United States Army Reserve.

District parents, students and staff met the other candidates earlier this week, Dr. Brenda Hafner and Dr. Wesley Trimble.

“It’s very unique that we have a long-term superintendent,” says DD2 parent Jason Brockert. “So far all three that I’ve spoken with have the understanding that they’re coming in with the intention of continuing that tradition.”

You can read more about the candidates on the district’s website by clicking here.

The district outlined their next steps below:

“Each finalist will then make a 10-minute presentation during the March 28 board meeting on their 45-day entry plan.”

The district is set to choose their next superintendent on April 4.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.