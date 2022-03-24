Expo provides opportunities for minority and women owned businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small business expo in downtown Charleston gave business owners from across the state the chance to connect.

The City of Charleston hosted the event at the Gaillard Center to connect ready-to-work contractors and vendors with government agency projects.

This particular small business event focused on minority and women-owned businesses.

Overall, it’s an opportunity for owners to make an impression with the organizations looking to hire them.

Harper Construction CEO Betty Price says it’s a huge help to attend free events with both resources and networking.

“We’re a licensed general contractor and firm out of Columbia, South Carolina.” Price says. “But over the last four or five years, we’ve been getting a lot of opportunities in Charleston, South Carolina, so I’m excited to be here, and it’s tons of information, a wealth of knowledge and technology to grow my company.”

The day had presentations, roundtables, chats and breakout sessions.

Priscilla Waring, procurement and contracts manager for the City of Charleston Housing Authority, was just one of many city representatives.

“I’m here to recruit contacts for our database, so we can increase the amount of vendors that we have, especially our women, minority-owned businesses,” Warber says. “This is a great opportunity because I get to come out and people put the faces with the names and gather the information, and I’ll be able to contact them when we have our smaller projects or large projects and they can it’s a good way to network.”

City departments and contractors said they are looking forward to collaborating and appreciate the chance to get to know one another.

