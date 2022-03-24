SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fire truck with faulty brakes leads to crash, settlement in Berkeley County

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a driver is getting a settlement after a fire truck with faulty brakes caused a crash in Berkeley County in 2020.

The ladder truck, belonging to the Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department, had been in service for about six months at the time of the incident, according to Lt. Colt Roy.

The fire truck was traveling on Cane Bay Boulevard when it collided with a vehicle, creating a chain reaction, according to the settlement filed with Berkeley County Circuit Court.

A driver involved in the incident filed a lawsuit, claiming injuries and subsequent medical bills. The settlement is for a total of $12,500.

Roy said the truck suffered a “brake failure” and was immediately removed from service. It underwent repairs for 13 months, before being re-introduced into service three months ago, according to Roy.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia...
Agencies searching for man who set cruiser on fire at police station
The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage

Latest News

As part of the City of Charleston’s renovation of the Low Battery Sea Wall project, parking was...
Downtown Charleston employees want cheaper places to park
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
The Charleston Water System says rate increases match inflation projections and keep up with...
Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation