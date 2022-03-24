Fire truck with faulty brakes leads to crash, settlement in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a driver is getting a settlement after a fire truck with faulty brakes caused a crash in Berkeley County in 2020.

The ladder truck, belonging to the Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department, had been in service for about six months at the time of the incident, according to Lt. Colt Roy.

The fire truck was traveling on Cane Bay Boulevard when it collided with a vehicle, creating a chain reaction, according to the settlement filed with Berkeley County Circuit Court.

A driver involved in the incident filed a lawsuit, claiming injuries and subsequent medical bills. The settlement is for a total of $12,500.

Roy said the truck suffered a “brake failure” and was immediately removed from service. It underwent repairs for 13 months, before being re-introduced into service three months ago, according to Roy.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.