Mask requirements extended for visitors to SC federal courts

Visitors to federal courthouses in South Carolina will still need to wear a mask, even if court employees do not.
Visitors to federal courthouses in South Carolina will still need to wear a mask, even if court employees do not.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Visitors to federal courthouses in South Carolina will still need to wear a mask, even if court employees do not.

Chief U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell issued the amended standing order on Monday extending the requirement for visitors to wear a face covering for entry into any district courthouse.

“Due to the continuing and evolving COVID-19 national public health emergency, but improving circumstance with the availability and accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Court finds it appropriate to amend the August 4, 2021 Second Amended Standing Order,” Harwell’s amended order states.

Harwell does allow for individual judicial officers and clerks of court to set individual requirements inside of courtrooms, chambers and offices.

Harwell also suspended the face-covering requirement for entry by court employees and made masks optional inside courthouses unless required by an officer or court clerk.

Face covering rules for non-court employees within courthouses, such as General Services Administration employees and courtroom security, will be decided by their employer unless required by individual judges or clerks’ offices.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

