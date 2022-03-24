North Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.

Kalea White was last seen when she left for work but police say she did not return home after her shift.

She was last seen wearing a red Zaxby’s shirt with jeans.

She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has long braids with blonde streaks, police say.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

