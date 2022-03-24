SC Lottery
Off and on rain Thursday before sunshine returns Friday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving cold front will keep the chance of showers in the forecast today as a wet Thursday is expected area wide. Temperatures will hold steady throughout the day in the mid to upper 60s. This cold front will begin to move through the area tonight shutting off the rain machine and allowing drier air to move into our area. As the front moves offshore Friday morning, sunshine will return with highs in the low 70s Friday afternoon. A weak cold front will bring a few clouds late in the day on Friday before bringing in cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees on Sunday morning. Some inland areas may drop into the 30s Sunday and Monday mornings. A warm-up is on the way next week with highs near 80 degrees by Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 66.

