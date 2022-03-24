One man killed in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating following a shooting that killed a man in Beaufort County Wednesday night.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say at 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim near Milledge Village Road in Burton.

A report states that at the scene, paramedics pronounced the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

“Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are processing the scene for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators learned that the subjects fled the scene prior to their arrival. There does not appear to be a threat to the general public.”

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

“Additional information, including the name of the deceased man, will be released when available,” the sheriff’s office said.

