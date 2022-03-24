Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported stabbing in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

According to police, it happened in the 800 block East Estates Boulevard where a woman was allegedly stabbed by her girlfriend who then ran from the area.

A report states that EMS was initially called but then cancelled, and police say the injuries suffered by the victim is not believed to be serious.

“The victim was not transported for medical treatment,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. “Officers are still in the area investigating.”

