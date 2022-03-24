SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported stabbing in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported stabbing in West Ashley Thursday afternoon.

According to police, it happened in the 800 block East Estates Boulevard where a woman was allegedly stabbed by her girlfriend who then ran from the area.

A report states that EMS was initially called but then cancelled, and police say the injuries suffered by the victim is not believed to be serious.

“The victim was not transported for medical treatment,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. “Officers are still in the area investigating.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Henry Herring, a 73-year-old male from Moncks...
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on Ravenel Bridge
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia...
Agencies searching for man who set cruiser on fire at police station
The U.S. Department of Labor found the Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant in Goose Creek shortchanged...
Goose Creek Mexican restaurant in violation of child labor, pay laws

Latest News

As part of the City of Charleston’s renovation of the Low Battery Sea Wall project, parking was...
Downtown Charleston employees want cheaper places to park
The Charleston Water System says rate increases match inflation projections and keep up with...
Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Charleston Water System raises rates due to inflation
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston employees want cheaper places to park
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston employees want cheaper places to park