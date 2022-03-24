SC Lottery
Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for a person who they say abandoned a baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield, Connecticut.

State troopers reported on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., they received a 911 call on Wednesday from a woman who said an unknown man placed an infant on the hood of her parked car, according to WFSB.

“The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area,” Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

The baby was taken to the hospital, according to police. It was later determined the baby was a premature newborn, approximately 28 to 30 weeks old.

The baby was reported to be in stable condition when troopers last checked.

Police released a description of the unidentified man believed to be involved. He is described to be heavy set with short black hair and was seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

The state police’s Eastern District Major Crime responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

