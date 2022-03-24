Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one woman has been arrested after stabbing a man in the leg.

Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.

Officers were called out to North Charleston in reference to an unknown situation Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was outside and said they were trying to leave because of an ongoing assault, police say.

As the victim was trying to leave, the woman grabbed the victim’s shirt with her left hand and was holding an 8-inch kitchen knife in her right hand, an incident report stated.

Investigators say a witness hit the woman with an aluminum baseball bat on the left forearm to free the victim. After being hit with the bat, the woman fled back into the residence, the incident report stated.

While speaking with the victim, police say they noticed a deep stab wound a couple of inches above their ankle. The victim said they had not previously noticed it and could not recall when the stabbing took place, the report stated.

.Jones’ bond was set at $50,000.

She is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

