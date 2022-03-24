SC Lottery
SC sees slight uptick in initial unemployment claims

By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest data shows first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina had a slight increase over last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,577 first-time unemployment claims, just 46 more than last week, the agency said. That represented a 3% increase over the prior week’s 1,531.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, with 147. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 120, while Horry County was third with 104.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 85 while Berkeley County listed 53. Dorchester County reported 36, while the remaining Lowcountry counties listed fewer than 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was January’s 3.5%, representing no change from December’s rate.

