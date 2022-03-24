Spring Practice begins for Charleston Southern on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Head coach Autry Denson and the Charleston Southern football team turn the page to a new season starting Wednesday, as the Buccaneers open spring practice. It will be the first of 14 practices leading up to the Blue, Gold and Alumni Game set for April 23.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

The Bucs will hit the field from 6-8 a.m., working around class schedules, for each practice session. Practices be held March 23, 25, 28 and 30 as well as April 1, 5, 7, 11, 13, 18, 20 and 22.

The April 9 practice will serve as the program’s Junior Day, while the April 15 practice will be a Community Service Day.

TURNING THE PAGE

Charleston Southern finished 4-6 in 2021, having last played at eventual FBS national champion Georgia, Nov. 20. The Buccaneers were 3-4 in Big South action and captured home wins over Hampton and Campbell throughout the fall.

FALL SCHEDULE

The announcement of the fall schedule will be forthcoming in the near future, including a full non-conference slate as well as the annual Big South matchups.

