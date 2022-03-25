SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3-year-old taken to hospital with “significant” burns, father charged with abuse, CPD says

Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of physically...
Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a 40-year-old man accused of physically abusing his 3-year-old daughter.(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested Friday morning after being accused of physically abusing his 3-year-old daughter, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Nathan Ginter, 40, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The child’s mother brought her daughter to Lexington Medical Center Wednesday when she found what CPD described as “significant burns” to her lower body.

According to investigators, the child’s injuries have caused severe scarring and disfigurement. Allegedly, Ginter used an electrical control device on his daughter.

Ginter is accused of maliciously and repeatedly abusing his daughter at his Cleveland Street home over an extended period of time. Investigators are in the process of determining a specific timeframe of events.

Chief Holbrook says any type of child abuse is criminal, but this form of abuse is “horrific” and “shocking.”

“This investigation has weighed heavy on the hearts and minds of investigators, many of whom are fathers themselves,” Holbrook said.

The Lexington City Police Department responded to LMC for the reported injuries, but after speaking with the victim and an older sibling, the investigation was taken over by CPD due to the alleged abuse occurring in Columbia’s jurisdiction.

During the course of the CPD investigation, investigators also collected and viewed evidence that showed physical abuse methods consistent with water torture.

The victim and her sibling are in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The case continues to be investigated by the CPD Special Victims and Violent Crimes Against Persons Units, and officers say additional arrests are also likely.

The Lexington City Police Department and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office are assisting with CPD’s ongoing investigation.

The suspect remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge set Ginter’s bond at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and...
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in South Carolina using data from...
These 20 communities rank with the worst commutes in South Carolina

Latest News

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Red Flag Warning because of the danger...
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning begins at noon Saturday
Willie Lee Bethea, 41, may still be driving the blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata belonging to the...
Deputies: Man wanted in February kidnapping, assault may still be in victim’s vehicle
Average national gas prices per gallon have fallen by 9 cents since hitting a record high of...
Here’s how gas prices changed in Charleston in the last week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Red flag warning in effect because of fire threat
The Charleston County School District is implementing a new program within their Acceleration...
Charleston Co. Acceleration Schools receive $50,000 grant for teacher retention and morale