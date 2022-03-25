3-year-old taken to hospital with “significant” burns, father charged with abuse, CPD says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested Friday morning after being accused of physically abusing his 3-year-old daughter, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Nathan Ginter, 40, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The child’s mother brought her daughter to Lexington Medical Center Wednesday when she found what CPD described as “significant burns” to her lower body.

According to investigators, the child’s injuries have caused severe scarring and disfigurement. Allegedly, Ginter used an electrical control device on his daughter.

Ginter is accused of maliciously and repeatedly abusing his daughter at his Cleveland Street home over an extended period of time. Investigators are in the process of determining a specific timeframe of events.

Chief Holbrook says any type of child abuse is criminal, but this form of abuse is “horrific” and “shocking.”

“This investigation has weighed heavy on the hearts and minds of investigators, many of whom are fathers themselves,” Holbrook said.

The Lexington City Police Department responded to LMC for the reported injuries, but after speaking with the victim and an older sibling, the investigation was taken over by CPD due to the alleged abuse occurring in Columbia’s jurisdiction.

During the course of the CPD investigation, investigators also collected and viewed evidence that showed physical abuse methods consistent with water torture.

The victim and her sibling are in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The case continues to be investigated by the CPD Special Victims and Violent Crimes Against Persons Units, and officers say additional arrests are also likely.

The Lexington City Police Department and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office are assisting with CPD’s ongoing investigation.

The suspect remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge set Ginter’s bond at $1,000,000.

