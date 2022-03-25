SC Lottery
Applications for Dorchester District Two virtual options close Friday

Friday is the final day for parents of Dorchester District Two students to apply for virtual...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the final day for parents of Dorchester District Two students to apply for virtual learning for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district has provided a website that includes videos and the virtual handbook and is asking parents to review the information before applying for the virtual option.

Virtual options are offered through the Low Country Education Consortium for grades 4 - 8, and EdOptions Academy for grades 9 - 12.

Applications can be accessed through DD2′s PowerSchool and the district says parents and guardians will be notified by April 18 whether applications have been approved or denied.

