Charleston Co. School District planning $32 million annex for non-English speaking students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School administrators are hoping to address crowding issues at R.B Stall High School and North Charleston High School by purchasing a 10-classroom modular unit that can house students who speak English as a second language.

Associate Superintendent of Secondary Learning Community Joseph Williams says Stall has been looking at developing this “newcomer center” for some time now.

“If they are below what we call a level two as it relates to their ability to speak the English language, those would be the kids that we would identify to attend this program,” Williams said. “Right now. . . we have about 200 kids that would qualify. 120 of those scholars are at Stall High School.”

At a special-called finance meeting, district officials requested reallocating $32 million to purchase classroom furniture, appliances, desks and teacher chairs to support modular classroom units at Stall High School and Lucy Beckham High School.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says the extra space is needed to accommodate growth and the reduction of capacity at North Charleston High School. Borowy says when attendance lines were redrawn in the fall more students ended up going to Stall.

“At the same time, a number of changes were occurring at North Charleston High School,” Borowy said. “They were accepted as an Innovation School. They made changes to classrooms to create more of a community atmosphere. Our facilities department created three classrooms out of six by creating openings between classrooms. So we essentially reduced the capacity at that schools.”

The idea of a welcome center for ESL students came from outgoing principal Jeremy Carrick, according to Borowy.

“He has a significant number of students who walk into his building without being able to speak a word of English and it’s been a real challenge to get those kids assimilated, make them feel comfortable,” Borowy said. “He had talked about having a welcome center, a newcomer center for both students and families in a set-aside environment to make them feel comfortable coming into his campus.”

Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats says she understands the idea but is concerned about the optics of moving all of the ESL students out of the main high schools and separating them into a different building.

“I have talked to some teachers in CCSD as well as Berkeley County and there is this perception that you’re fixing to segregate children who have English barriers issues and because it’s being so tied to the fact that we don’t have room in the building, there’s a lot of concern that these kids are going to get sent out there to be educated,” Bohn Coats said. “There’s a perception that they can’t be in the real building.”

Williams says core classes will be held in the annex, while electives and lunch will be taken in the actual main high school building. Furthermore, students will leave the modular classroom once they progress beyond a level three of English proficiency. Borowy says he believes they will be able to accommodate students as transition out of the Newcomer Center.

“I just want to make sure we are not segregating children based on language,” Bohn Coats said.

The Audit and Finance Committee approved the funding reallocation. It will be taken up by the full school board on Monday.

