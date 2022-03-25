Citadel finance professor suspended amid criminal charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel confirmed Friday that a finance professor at the military college has been suspended without pay after being charged in a domestic violence investigation.

Hussein Abdoh, 34, has been charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Police responded on March 18 to an apartment on Westedge Street where a previous assault had been reported, an incident report states.

The victim told police that at approximately 1 p.m. on the date of the assault, Abdoh became upset that she was taking too long to get her 3-year-old child dressed. The victim claimed Abdoh struck her in the back of the head “with all of his might” and that the assault happened in front of the child.

The report states the victim told police Abdoh took both their passports and refused to allow them to leave.

When police arrived at the location, Abdoh was already gone, the report states.

Police reported they did not see any “marks, bruising or swelling” on the victim, but that EMS arrived to take her to an area hospital for evaluation.

The report states police did speak with Abdoh who “admitted that he did have the victim’s passports but stated they were not physical with each other.” He agreed to return to the apartment and returned the passports to her, police said.

Jail records indicate Abdoh was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday.

The school released a brief statement Friday about the case:

The Citadel is aware of the charges against Hussein Abdoh and is fully cooperating with the Charleston Police Department through their investigation.

Citadel spokesman Zach Watson said Abdoh was hired as a finance professor in August 2021.

Abdoh was being held at the detention center.

