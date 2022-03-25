SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21%...
Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.

It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.

Officials say what happens in the U.K. tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.
Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat
North Charleston Police say Kalea White, 15, was last seen Wednesday when she left home for her...
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers celebrate tentative deal to end strike
Ukraine retakes towns. (CNN/POOL/NATO TV/Russian Defense Ministry/Radio Free Europe/Radio...
Ukraine gains ground as Biden arrives in Poland
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island and beehives
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Russia may shift war aims; 300 reported dead in theater