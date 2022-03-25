SC Lottery
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized

Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and marijuana,110.6 pounds. Timothy Sadaris Hoard, 37, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man and a woman in West Ashley for drug trafficking on Wednesday.

Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and marijuana,110.6 pounds. Timothy Sadaris Hoard, 37, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds.

Deputies began the investigation on Tuesday by responding to a suspicious parcel being shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.

The parcel was being shipped to a home on Sanders Road where Williams and Hoard had been seen, an incident report stated.

At the home, Hoard got into a 2004 Cadillac Deville and Williams was seen carrying the parcel inside the home, then throwing an unknown object in the back seat of the Cadillac, according to deputies.

A deputy stopped the car and saw Hoard grab a bag from the back seat and try to snuff it under the front seat, the incident report stated.

Investigators say a “free air sniff” was conducted with a K-9 who gave a positive alert under the driver’s seat.

During a probable cause search, deputies say a vacuum-sealed bag that contained 2.75 lbs of cocaine was found in the car.

Deputies say they also found 110.6 lbs of marijuana under Williams’ possession back at the home. The sheriff’s office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Drug Enforcement Administration used a search warrant to locate the marijuana.

While in custody, Williams attempted to flush 7.6 grams of heroin down a toilet but was stopped by a detective, the report stated.

Bond has not been set for Williams or Hoard. They are currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

