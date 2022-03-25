Deputies search for man wanted in kidnapping, assault

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in a February assault.

Willie Lee Bethea, 41, is wanted for a Feb. 3 incident in which a woman was strangled and kidnapped, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the victim was strangled, forcibly kidnapped and confined in her vehicle. They say she was able to jump out of the vehicle and run into a nearby police department for help.

Willie Lee Bethea, 41, may still be driving the blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata belonging to the victim of an alleged assault and kidnapping he is accused of committing on Feb. 3, Georgetown County deputies say. (Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

He may still be driving the victim’s blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata from the February incident.

He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Bethea is believed to have ties to Georgetown and Dillon Counties, deputies say.

Anyone who sees him should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or 911.

